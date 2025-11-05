Deputy PM David Lammy has been slammed after having to borrow another MP's poppy after forgetting to bring one to Prime Minister’s Questions.

As outrage spread online, Labour MPs could be seen desperately scrambling to get Mr Lammy a poppy.

Noticing the gaffe, Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake said: “A disgrace that David Lammy, the Deputy Prime Minister of this nation and standing in for the Prime Minister at PMQs, is not wearing a poppy.”

The Justice Secretary, who led PMQs on Wednesday, was caught not wearing the commemorative poppy at the despatch box.

Backbencher and RAF veteran Calvin Bailey then discreetly handed over his poppy via Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

Mr Hollinrake then added: “One has suddenly appeared (on the wrong lapel).”

After the mistake, Mr Lammy paid tribute to the poppy saying it is worn to remember the great sacrifice our troops made.

With his poppy secured, Mr Lammy explained: “I bought a new suit this morning because my Godmother said she would be watching.

“I am very grateful to the honourable member for Sunderland South for ensuring that despite wearing a new suit I have managed to put my poppy on.”

It comes as Mr Lammy refused to answer whether any other criminal asylum seekers had been “accidentally let out of prison” - just moments before police revealed yet another convicted sex offender was on the loose.

Mr Lammy lost his cool during a grilling in the Commons after he was asked five times whether any further blunders of this nature have occurred since the three-day manhunt for Hadush Kebatu last month.

The migrant was jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman in Epping, Essex, while living in an asylum hotel, but was mistakenly set free by prison staff.

Mr Lammy refused to answer the question and instead took aim at the Tories, telling his opposite number to "get a grip" during the heated session of Prime Ministers' Questions.

It came just moments before police revealed another manhunt is underway for a second asylum seeker who has been at large for a week after he, too, was wrongly freed from prison.