Sir Keir Starmer will stand up to attempts to oust him, David Lammy has said, after Andy Burnham became the latest rival to publicly confirm he would challenge the Prime Minister in any leadership contest.

Downing Street and key allies of the Prime Minister were quick to react, insisting there was currently no such contest.

Andy Burnham on Thursday night said he would launch a bid to replace Sir Keir, should a contest be triggered, and he win the Makerfield by-election.

The Prime Minister’s deputy was the latest among Sir Keir’s senior allies to row behind him, as he faces increasing pressure from influential figures within Labour seeking to replace him.

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On Friday morning, Mr Lammy echoed the same sentiments, telling LBC: “There is no contest at the moment, and my view is it would be a huge distraction at this time.

“The Prime Minister, by the way, has been absolutely clear: if there is a contest, he’ll be in it.”

Asked if he would serve under a potential Burnham premiership, the Deputy Prime Minister said: “I’m not even going to get into that kind of speculation.

“What I do know is that if there were to be a change of leader, of course, you serve at the will of the person who is leading the party.

“That’s always the case, certainly if you’re in their cabinet.

“I’ve supported every leader of the Labour Party. They’ve had my full loyalty.

“Keir Starmer has got my loyalty, full loyalty, until the day he no longer wishes to serve.”

The Greater Manchester mayor – widely viewed as Sir Keir’s main rival – said a “fundamental change” is needed in Westminster to restore the public’s trust in politicians.

Asked about his intentions if he wins the seat, he said: “I’m not somebody who gets ahead of myself. I can’t do anything unless I’m lucky enough to get the support of people here.

“But if I get your support, I would seek to represent you at the highest possible level and give this constituency maximum power and influence.

“I think Wes Streeting seems to have launched a leadership contest, so if that is running, I would seek to join it. But I’d have to persuade members of the Parliamentary Labour Party to do the same.

“So that’s the only question… I’ve said to my team, let’s have a proper look at this and let’s develop a policy.”

Hitting back at Mr Burnham, a No 10 spokesperson said: “With Keir Starmer’s leadership, this Labour Government is supporting people with the cost of living, cutting NHS waiting lists, restoring control of our borders and lifting half a million children out of poverty.

“The country expects us to focus on governing and to deliver change for hard-working people, not get distracted by Westminster debates.

“The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and it has not been triggered.

“The Prime Minister will not walk away from the mandate he was given just two years ago to build a stronger, fairer Britain.”

Mr Burnham is one of 14 candidates standing in the Makerfield by-election, which was triggered when Labour’s Josh Simons stood down.

The vote is expected to be a race between Mr Burnham and Reform UK’s candidate Robert Kenyon, a plumber and local councillor.

A by-election poll released on Thursday evening showed Mr Burnham with 49 per cent of the vote, ahead of Mr Kenyon on 39 per cent.

The Survation poll, which had a sample size of 518, put Rebecca Shepherd of Restore Britain on eight per cent and Sarah Wakefield of the Green Party on two per cent, with the Lib Dems and Conservatives on one per cent.