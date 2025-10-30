Dukes, including the Duke of York, are listed on the roll of the peerage maintained at the Crown Office.

Many titles can be removed under the royal prerogative on ministerial advice.

The disgraced royal will be stripped of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, as well as the subsidiary titles of Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh.

Charles is taking the step amid the continued controversy surrounding his brother's links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As Lord Chancellor, Mr Lammy is responsible for maintaining the peerage roll.

Mr Lammy, who is also Justice Secretary, is being sent royal warrants by the King to strike the Duke from the roll, as well as his Prince title and HRH style.

The subsidiary titles are similarly affected.

Although the dukedom could be abolished through an Act of Parliament, it is understood that the King did not wish to take up parliamentary time or prevent MPs from focusing on urgent national issues. He preferred to do what he could within his own royal prerogative.

Andrew sought to quell public anger by announcing earlier this month that he would stop using his titles and honours.

The formal removal of the Duke of York from the peerage roll will ensure the title can no longer be used officially.

Removal from the roll, however, does not extinguish the peerage itself, and this would require an Act of Parliament, according to House of Commons Library research.

Andrew was created Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986.