David Lammy escapes fine but given formal warning after fishing illegally with JD Vance
The Foreign Secretary has avoided a fine after reporting himself for fishing without a licence with US vice president JD Vance.
David Lammy took Vance fishing at his official country retreat in Chevening, Kent, on August 8 as he hosted the vice president at the start of a UK holiday.
Despite not catching any fish, the Foreign Secretary avoided a £2,500 fine but was given a formal warning over the incident, as it emerged Lammy didn't have a rod licence.
A Foreign Office spokesperson blamed an "administrative oversight" for Lammy's lack of a licence, saying the minister had subsequently purchased a licence.
He also referred himself to the Environment Agency over the incident, as anglers in England and Wales aged 13 or over are required to have a rod licence to fish for freshwater species such as carp.
On Friday, an Environment Agency spokesperson confirmed Mr Lammy would not be prosecuted but had received a formal warning.
They said: "Everyone who goes fishing needs a licence to help improve our rivers, lakes and the sport anglers love.
"As Mr Lammy has confirmed, we have issued a warning letter for fishing without a licence, in line with our enforcement and sanctions policy."
The agency's first response to a breach is usually to issue advice or a warning, rather than launch a prosecution, particularly in cases involving inexperienced anglers with no history of fishing without a licence.
In 2024/25, 765 people were prosecuted for breaching fishing rules, while 1,965 received warning letters and 159 were issued with advice and guidance.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "The findings of the Environment Agency draw a line under this matter.
"As soon as it became apparent there had been an administrative oversight, the Foreign Secretary wrote to the agency so it could consider appropriate action and to thank them for their work protecting Britain's fisheries.
"He also bought the relevant rod licences to ensure there was no repeat of the situation in the future."
Vance and his family had been staying with Lammy at the lavish Chevening House, the 17th-century mansion set in 3,000 acres of Kent countryside.
During their visit, Mr Vance described Mr Lammy as a "good friend" and a "very, very gracious host".
The vice president added: "Unfortunately, the one strain on the special relationship is that all of my kids caught fish, but the Foreign Secretary did not."
Vance's visit to the Cotswolds was relatively controversial, as locals have been expressing their anger at his entourage’s ‘lockdown’ style road closures.
Some locals also claimed that police working with his Secret Service detail have demanded their social media details - which Thames Valley Police denied.
Protesting his visit, Cotswolds residents threw a "Vance Not Welcome Party", organised by "Everybody Hates Elon" and the "Stop Trump Coalition."
Locals have been displaying signs at the roadside that read “Vance you are not welcome” and “Vance stop funding genocide,” as well as “JD Vance: war criminal”.