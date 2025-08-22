David Lammy, right, and US Vice President JD Vance fish in a lake in the grounds of Chevening House in Kent, England, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Foreign Secretary has avoided a fine after reporting himself for fishing without a licence with US vice president JD Vance.

David Lammy took Vance fishing at his official country retreat in Chevening, Kent, on August 8 as he hosted the vice president at the start of a UK holiday. Despite not catching any fish, the Foreign Secretary avoided a £2,500 fine but was given a formal warning over the incident, as it emerged Lammy didn't have a rod licence. A Foreign Office spokesperson blamed an "administrative oversight" for Lammy's lack of a licence, saying the minister had subsequently purchased a licence.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, right, shakes hands with Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a bilateral meeting at Chevening House, August 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

He also referred himself to the Environment Agency over the incident, as anglers in England and Wales aged 13 or over are required to have a rod licence to fish for freshwater species such as carp. On Friday, an Environment Agency spokesperson confirmed Mr Lammy would not be prosecuted but had received a formal warning. They said: "Everyone who goes fishing needs a licence to help improve our rivers, lakes and the sport anglers love. "As Mr Lammy has confirmed, we have issued a warning letter for fishing without a licence, in line with our enforcement and sanctions policy." The agency's first response to a breach is usually to issue advice or a warning, rather than launch a prosecution, particularly in cases involving inexperienced anglers with no history of fishing without a licence. In 2024/25, 765 people were prosecuted for breaching fishing rules, while 1,965 received warning letters and 159 were issued with advice and guidance. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "The findings of the Environment Agency draw a line under this matter.

