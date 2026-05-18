David Lammy has admitted to LBC that Gordon Brown has taken over his Downing Street office, following reports that Labour members call Mr Brown "the real Deputy Prime Minister".

Although David Lammy officially holds the Deputy Prime Minister title, Mr Brown has even taken over Mr Lammy's Downing Street office.

When asked if he was threatened by Mr Brown's return, he told LBC: "Gordon Brown obviously is one of the giants of the Labour movement. I'm glad he's back around the table making a big contribution. We need him."

"I'm a big boy. I've been around also a little while. So all of us need all hands on decks to deliver for the British people at this time."

When asked about Mr Brown taking his office, Mr Lammy insisted "I'm very happy with my office".

The 75-year-old former prime minister was appointed last weekend to an unpaid, part-time advisory role, in what the many saw as a last-ditch move by Sir Keir Starmer to shore up his position.

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