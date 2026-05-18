David Lammy reveals Gordon Brown has taken his Downing Street office
Although David Lammy officially holds the Deputy Prime Minister title, Gordon Brown has even taken over Mr Lammy's Downing Street office
David Lammy has admitted to LBC that Gordon Brown has taken over his Downing Street office, following reports that Labour members call Mr Brown "the real Deputy Prime Minister".
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Although David Lammy officially holds the Deputy Prime Minister title, Mr Brown has even taken over Mr Lammy's Downing Street office.
When asked if he was threatened by Mr Brown's return, he told LBC: "Gordon Brown obviously is one of the giants of the Labour movement. I'm glad he's back around the table making a big contribution. We need him."
"I'm a big boy. I've been around also a little while. So all of us need all hands on decks to deliver for the British people at this time."
When asked about Mr Brown taking his office, Mr Lammy insisted "I'm very happy with my office".
The 75-year-old former prime minister was appointed last weekend to an unpaid, part-time advisory role, in what the many saw as a last-ditch move by Sir Keir Starmer to shore up his position.
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Mr Brown's new nickname is said to have caused irritation for Mr Lammy, who is reported to value the status that comes with his ceremonial title.
He has asked officials in his department to refer to him as “Deputy Prime Minister”, despite it not being his main role, with some critics said to have described it as a “vanity post”.
Sources close to Mr Lammy denied those claims and insisted his new office at Dover House, the headquarters of the Scotland Office, is “bigger and better” than the one in Downing Street.
They also said it is “far more suitable for a Deputy PM” and “somewhere you can host international visitors.”
Mr Brown’s appointment as Special Reviewer on Global Finance and Cooperation has also angered some Labour MPs, with frustration among those who feel sitting MPs were passed over.
The former PM will report directly to Sir Keir and has been tasked with helping build international finance partnerships to support UK defence and security.
He is also expected to help prepare for the UK taking on the G20 presidency next year.
A spokesman for Mr Lammy previously dismissed the claims, saying: “The Deputy Prime Minister was given a new office in Dover House back in April.”