Mr Lammy was addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York about what he described as the "Israeli-Palestinian tragedy".

He said: "What is happening in Gaza is indefensible, it is inhumane, it is utterly unjustifiable and it must end now."

He said Britain had "proudly" recognised Palestine and said both its people and those of Israel "deserve better".

"Better than the horrific acts by Hamas on October 7 that left children without their parents and parents without their children," he said.

"Better than the torment of families waiting desperately for the return of their loved ones from the most barbaric captivity. Better than the fanatical rule by Hamas, a vile, pitiless terrorist organisation that must have no future in Gaza.