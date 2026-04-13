Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has met US Vice President JD Vance as Donald Trump began a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of peace talks this weekend.

Mr Vance and Mr Lammy met in Washington DC to discuss the latest crisis gripping the crucial Middle East waterway.

President Trump has implemented a blockade of the Strait at the same time as Iran was also preventing tankers from navigating the passage.

The Strait is key for oil-producing nations in the Middle East to be able to move fuel across the world.

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