Lammy holds talks with US Vice President as blockade crisis in Strait of Hormuz continues
Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has met US Vice President JD Vance as Donald Trump began a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of peace talks this weekend.
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Mr Vance and Mr Lammy met in Washington DC to discuss the latest crisis gripping the crucial Middle East waterway.
President Trump has implemented a blockade of the Strait at the same time as Iran was also preventing tankers from navigating the passage.
The Strait is key for oil-producing nations in the Middle East to be able to move fuel across the world.
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Around 20% of the world's oil passes through the Strait.
Mr Lammy, who is also the British justice secretary, also met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the transatlantic trip.
Amid a fragile ceasefire, Mr Lammy is understood to have highlighted the role the UK is playing in the international effort to ensure shipping can pass freely through the critical waterway.
The face-to-face talks are also said to have covered the ongoing Ukraine war and global security.
The meeting came amid increasingly strained transatlantic relations, with Donald Trump repeatedly criticising Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for his stance on the Iran war and making derogatory comments about the Royal Navy.