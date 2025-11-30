Sir Brian Leveson’s review of the courts system recommended juries be reserved to hear the most serious cases

Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Major reforms to be announced this week will “put victims front and centre” of the criminal justice system, Justice Secretary David Lammy has said, amid reports that jury trials could be restricted to rape, murder and manslaughter.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the plans to speed up justice and cut the record-high crown courts backlog will save victims “from years of torment and delay”. The department did not give details of the shake-up, which Mr Lammy is expected to set out in the coming days. Mr Lammy wrote in a memo to officials this month that juries will pass judgment only on rape, murder, manslaughter and public interest cases, while other lower offences will be heard by a judge. Read more: Lammy under mounting pressure over prison release chaos as manhunt for sex offender enters third day

Sir Brian Leveson’s review of the courts system recommended juries be reserved to hear the most serious cases, with lower offences diverted to magistrates’ courts or to a proposed intermediate court in which a judge would sit with two lay magistrates. The MoJ said Mr Lammy, who is also deputy prime minister, will take forward many of the recommendations made by Sir Brian. But the Times reported that Mr Lammy’s note suggested he would go further than the recommendations of former Court of Appeal judge Sir Brian, removing the lay element from trials involving many serious offences meriting prison sentences of up to five years. Labour’s proposals for a single judge to preside over such trials have faced opposition, with warnings of a rise in miscarriages of justice and racial discrimination. However, the MoJ said an overhaul is needed as the backlog of cases in the crown courts is approaching 80,000, and could hit 100,000 by 2028 if no action is taken.

