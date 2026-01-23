David Lammy open to ‘conversation’ on alternatives to jury proposals
The Government has said it will drop jury trials for offences with a likely prison sentence of three years or less.
David Lammy has said he is open to a “conversation” on alternatives to the Government’s proposed changes to jury trials, but stressed: “I want the backlog coming down.”
The Government has said it will drop jury trials for offences with a likely prison sentence of three years or less in order to address the crown court backlog, which sits at nearly 80,000 outstanding cases.
The ability to appeal a magistrates court verdict to a crown court will also be limited.
The measures follow a review into the justice system conducted by retired senior judge Sir Brian Leveson. The Government has yet to bring legislation forward.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary was asked whether he would be open to considering alternative proposals, such as Sir Brian’s recommendation of having two magistrates alongside the judge.
Mr Lammy replied: “Let’s have the conversation, but I’m pretty clear that in the end, I want the backlog coming down.
“Single judge will be more efficient at this level. We still have the magistrates court, which under my proposals will do more.”
Earlier this month, Labour MP Karl Turner said the Prime Minister “ought to be ashamed of himself” over the proposed changes, which the former barrister argued is “not something the Labour Party believes in”.
The Kingston-upon-Hull MP broke the party whip for the first time since becoming an MP in 2010 to vote against the proposals.
He also sided with former shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick, who led the opposition day debate on the Government’s plans, with Mr Turner labelling them “utterly ludicrous” and “unworkable”.
“Karl has got a principal objection. He was a barrister,” Mr Lammy said.
“It’s always sad when you see friends go through the lobbies, and he went through the lobby with Robert Jenrick, and you know, he’s being friendly to Robert Jenrick, and that frustrates and depresses me.”
Meanwhile, Kirsty Brimelow KC, chairwoman of the Bar Council, warned the proposals would “erode” public trust in the criminal justice system.
She urged the Government to focus on measures that would speed up court proceedings rather than gunning for a reform which is controversial and risks “draining” energy and resources needed to tackle the problems.
Mr Lammy previously said the proposals were necessary to “save the criminal justice system”.
He hopes the backlog will have started to come down by the time of the next general election and could be cleared within the next 10 years.