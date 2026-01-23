David Lammy has said he is open to a “conversation” on alternatives to the Government’s proposed changes to jury trials, but stressed: “I want the backlog coming down.”

The Government has said it will drop jury trials for offences with a likely prison sentence of three years or less in order to address the crown court backlog, which sits at nearly 80,000 outstanding cases.

The ability to appeal a magistrates court verdict to a crown court will also be limited.

The measures follow a review into the justice system conducted by retired senior judge Sir Brian Leveson. The Government has yet to bring legislation forward.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary was asked whether he would be open to considering alternative proposals, such as Sir Brian’s recommendation of having two magistrates alongside the judge.

Mr Lammy replied: “Let’s have the conversation, but I’m pretty clear that in the end, I want the backlog coming down.

“Single judge will be more efficient at this level. We still have the magistrates court, which under my proposals will do more.”

