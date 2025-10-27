Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning.

David Lammy, left, will face questioning following the accidental release of Hadush Kebatu, right. Picture: Getty/Essex Police

By Jacob Paul

David Lammy will face questions in Parliament following the arrest of an asylum seeker sex offender mistakenly released from prison – who is expected to be deported within days.

Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu was jailed for 12 months in September for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre. The migrant, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, when he assaulted the girl, travelled from Chelmsford to London and was arrested on Sunday morning in Finsbury Park. The father of Kebatu’s teenage victim said he hopes the sex offender will be “deported immediately” – which the Justice Secretary said should happen this coming week. Mr Lammy told broadcasters on Sunday afternoon that Kebatu needs to be questioned by police before he is deported, adding: “I can assure you that he will be deported as he was expected to be deported.“I expect that to happen this week. ”He also said he will announce an independent inquiry into what happened in Parliament on Monday, adding: “This man should have been basically in line to be deported and should not have been released into the community, that should not have happened.” Read more: 'I'm livid': David Lammy launches urgent investigation after Epping Hotel migrant freed from prison in error Read more: Full timeline of Epping migrant’s troubled time in UK - From small boat arrival to arrest, to jail and wrongful release

Kebatu was charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment. Picture: Alamy

The error was heavily criticised by opposition politicians. Following Kebatu's arrest, Chelmsford's Liberal Democrat MP Marie Goldman called for a "rapid" national inquiry into the blunder that saw him walk free. "It's unacceptable that the safety of my constituents, and the people of London, was ever put at risk," she said. "The prison service had several chances to fix it and failed. "The Government has serious questions to answer and major work to do to make the system fit for purpose. It certainly isn't at the moment. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said he remains "shocked that this inept Labour Government let him out in the first place". The Conservative MP for Croydon South told GB News: "They should never have allowed his release and I think David Lammy and Shabana Mahmood have questions to answer because they have presided over this system. And Zia Yusuf, head of policy for Reform UK, told Sky News: "It's absolutely shocking and how any victim of sexual assault could look at this Labour Government and Jess Phillips in particular, and the whole state apparatus right now, and have any degree of confidence is beyond me." Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed an investigation has been ordered to establish what went wrong, adding: "We must make sure this doesn't happen again." A prison officer has been suspended while a probe takes place. It is understood Kebatu, who crossed the Channel in a small boat to enter the UK on June 29, left prison with an amount of personal money but was not given a discharge grant to cover subsistence costs.