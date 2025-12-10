David Lammy is considering wiping childhood criminal records to prevent future job prospects from being scuppered, according to reports.

The Justice Secretary is considering simplifying the criminal records check system, after people in middle age found minor offences they committed as teenagers were still being disclosed to potential employers.

“We will consider opportunities to simplify the criminal records regime to ensure it is clear and proportionate, particularly in relation to childhood offences,” Mr Lammy, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, told the Daily Telegraph.

The Ministry of Justice, meanwhile, said: “We want to help children who have committed crime to stop re-offending and turn their lives around. That is why the Government is actively exploring opportunities to simplify the criminal records system, while always putting public safety first.”

In 2017, Mr Lammy led a review of discrimination within the policing and criminal justice system, commissioned by the Conservatives under Lord David Cameron and then Baroness Theresa May.

