David Lammy reportedly considering wiping childhood criminal records
In 2017, Mr Lammy led a review of discrimination within the policing and criminal justice system, commissioned by the Conservatives under Lord David Cameron and then Baroness Theresa May
David Lammy is considering wiping childhood criminal records to prevent future job prospects from being scuppered, according to reports.
The Justice Secretary is considering simplifying the criminal records check system, after people in middle age found minor offences they committed as teenagers were still being disclosed to potential employers.
“We will consider opportunities to simplify the criminal records regime to ensure it is clear and proportionate, particularly in relation to childhood offences,” Mr Lammy, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, told the Daily Telegraph.
The Ministry of Justice, meanwhile, said: “We want to help children who have committed crime to stop re-offending and turn their lives around. That is why the Government is actively exploring opportunities to simplify the criminal records system, while always putting public safety first.”
It advocated for reform of how criminal records are kept and recommended offenders should be able to appeal to a judge to have their records “sealed” if they demonstrate they have changed their behaviour since they were convicted.
Earlier this month, Mr Lammy announced the abolition of jury trials for cases that could have a likely sentence of three years or less, to create new “swift courts”.
He said the new system would get cases dealt with a fifth faster than jury trials and added that it was necessary as with current projections, case loads will reach 100,000 by 2028.
This move will prevent defendants from “gaming the system” to get more time on bail, Mr Lammy said.