Deputy Prime Minister accuses Tories of using inquiry to ‘muddy the waters’ ahead of polling day.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said Sir Keir Starmer should not face a sleaze probe vote. Picture: Alamy/Global

By Jacob Paul

A vote on whether Sir Keir Starmer should face an inquiry for allegedly misleading the House of Commons over the Mandelson vetting scandal is a “political stunt by the Conservatives”, David Lammy has told LBC.

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Speaking to LBC’s Ben Kentish, the Deputy Prime Minister said it is “crystal clear” his boss did not mislead parliament as he took aim at the Tories for “muddying the waters” ahead of polling day on May 7. It comes as the PM comes under growing pressure to appear before a sleaze inquiry after it emerged Peter Mandelson was appointed as UK ambassador to the US despite failing his security vetting. Starmer has been accused of misleading the House by claiming "due process" was followed during the appointment. MPs are set to debate a motion tomorrow, likely in the name of Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, and then vote, with Labour likely to tell MPs to vote the probe down. But Mr Lammy claimed: “This is a political stunt by the Conservatives to keep this thing running. And why do they want to keep it running? They want to keep it running because we've got local elections.” Read more: Keir Starmer to face MPs sleaze vote over Mandelson vetting row Read more: Starmer hits out at 'wrong' opponents amid alleged Cabinet split over handling of Mandelson vetting

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson. Picture: Getty

His comments came as Starmer has urged Labour MPs to reject a bid for a parliamentary sleaze inquiry into the Lord Mandelson vetting row. In a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday evening, the PM said: “I have responsibility for being totally transparent with you, with Parliament and the British public. “I take that very seriously as well. But this is not about a lack of transparency. “This is a political stunt by our opponents who want to bring us down, obscure our message, stop us getting on with our work. “And the timing tells you everything nine days before local elections.” He claimed the Conservatives had put forward “totally baseless” and “absolutely ridiculous” accusations against him and insisted the motion on Tuesday was “pure politics”, adding: “We need to stand together against it.” Sir Keir added: “When we stick together and fight together we are so much stronger.” Mrs Badenoch appears to be the leading voice pushing for Parliament's Privileges Committee to probe Sir Keir's statements to the House. But Mr Lammy asked: “What is the basis for this new inquiry by the Privileges Committee other than a political deliberate attempt to harness a committee onto this issue to muddy the waters before a local election?” He added: “It's crystal clear to me what's happening, and I hope no Labour MP joins in this one.” But the Tory leader argues the PM did not follow due process because he never took the advice of then-Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who in 2024 told Starmer to complete the vetting process before announcing Mandelson’s appointment. Starmer has also come under scrutiny for claiming that "no pressure whatsoever" was applied to the Foreign Office to push through the appointment, after senior civil servant Sir Olly Robbins told the Foreign Affairs Committee last week that there had been. The Foreign Office's former top civil servant was sacked earlier this month over the department's vetting of Mandelson and the decision to overlook recommendations not to clear him for duty. Cabinet allies and Labour heavyweights were seen to increase pressure on Starmer after Sir Olly’s sacking.

Badenoch says the PM did mislead the Commons. Picture: Alamy