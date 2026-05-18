As part of the plans, parents and carers could face greater responsibility for their children who commit crimes and cause anti-social behaviour

By Alice Padgett

Parents and guardians could face jail time if their children break the law, David Lammy has revealed, as the government unveiled a "long overdue" shake-up of the youth justice system.

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The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary are hoping to prevent children from entering into a life of crime, introducing a series of reforms as part of the new Youth Justice White Paper published on Monday. Under the plans, parents and carers could face greater responsibility for their children who commit crimes and cause anti-social behaviour. Ministers plan to strengthen parenting orders, which currently mean parents can be compelled to address their children’s behaviour through counselling and guidance, or can lead to fines. The Ministry of Justice said the use of such orders has declined dramatically over the last two decades, from more than a thousand in 2009/10, to 33 in 2022/23. Asked by Nick whether parents would face jail time under the new proposals, David Lammy admitted they could "in extreme cases," adding it is "important that judges have full power to do what is necessary". Youth behaviour was a comely mentioned topic on doorsteps, Mr Lammy said, as the reforms are "long overdue". Read More: ‘There is no contest’: Lammy insists there is 'no timetable' for Starmer to resign as leadership battle sees EU row reignited Read More: Watch: Moment alleged killer of Ian Watkins asks to play sudoku after prison stabbing

Mr Lammy said: "We want to keep young people out of prison. Prison is a bad place for young people to be. We want to deal with them in the community where we can, so we've got to give judges the powers to do that.". Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy said: "We want to keep young people out of prison. Prison is a bad place for young people to be. We want to deal with them in the community where we can, so we've got to give judges the powers to do that." Alongside the greater role for parents, Mr Lammy also plans to pilot new youth intervention courts, which will bring together judges and support services to tackle issues which are drawing young people into crime. The courts will also supervise young offenders, and give them tailored health and education interventions to help them avoid a life of crime. Mr Lammy said: “Too many young people are being drawn into crime, with devastating consequences for victims, communities and their own futures. “These reforms lay the foundation to intervene far earlier, support families, and tackle the drivers of offending so fewer young people become trapped in cycles of crime, creating safer streets and fewer victims.” Elsewhere in the plans championed by Mr Lammy are proposals to invest £15.4 million per year in a programme which will help 12,000 children at risk of entering the youth justice system over the next three years.

Alongside the greater role for parents, Mr Lammy also plans to pilot new youth intervention courts. Picture: Alamy