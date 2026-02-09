David Lloyd Club has been accused of prioritising "pure greed.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Members of the upmarket David Lloyd gym have accused the chain of "pure greed" after it introduced a £140-a-month "queue jumping" package.

The club's new package allows people to book tennis courts one day before standard members, but loyal customers claim this turns their membership "meaningless" as courts would fully book before they became available. Members of the signature deal have ten-day booking rights, whereas regular members can only book nine days before the courts open online. One customer, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Telegraph that the courts at his local club near Wimbledon, were so popular that members are already required to log on at 7.30am, nine days in advance to book.

The Signature membership is being trialled at certain clubs across the country. Picture: Alamy

His membership costs him and his partner £2,385 each a year. A single-only membership would cost roughly £3,000, he claimed. In an email to a David Lloyd member, seen by the newspaper, an employee said the package was “part of a broader focus on health, longevity and premium wellness experiences." The member said: "It is the quiet conversion of basic court access into a pay-to-play model that strips value from existing memberships. "Introducing paid priority access does not fix a capacity issue, it monetises it. "Standard members technically retain booking rights, but in practice those rights become meaningless once courts are taken before their window opens." A separate post on Threads accused the club of profiting from "pure greed."