Mr McKittrick was best known for his work in relation to Lost Lives, a book published in 1999 that documents the deaths of all 3,700 people killed during the 30-year sectarian conflict.

The work was compiled by five journalists who covered the Troubles – Mr McKittrick, Chris Thornton, Brian Feeney, David McVea and Seamus Kelters.

In 2012 he also co-authored a book alongside Mr McVea, Making Sense Of The Troubles: A History Of The Northern Ireland Conflict.

Born in Belfast in 1949, Mr McKittrick had an expansive career, twice winning the Christopher Ewart-Biggs Memorial Prize for the promotion of peace and understanding in Northern Ireland; and the Orwell Prize for journalism.