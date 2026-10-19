Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has praised his side’s response to their pre-international break humbling at Brighton.

But they made it three wins from three after the restart as Noni Madueke’s late goal earned a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Gunners were ripped apart by the vibrant Seagulls at the end of September and had to stew on the defeat for three weeks as players went away to their national teams.

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And Raya, whose side face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, hailed the reaction as “incredible”.

“We came back very, very strong, especially after that tough defeat against Brighton and having 19 days since then to play a game,” he told the club website.

“The way we responded, the way we played, the way we came back, is incredible, you know.

“So, delighted with the performances we have put in every single game. There are things to improve, of course, as always, but we just take the positives and we’re looking forward to Wednesday now.”

It was not easy against Forest as Madueke’s 80th-minute deflected strike which sealed the points was Arsenal’s only shot on target.

But the game highlighted their ability to grind out results – a hallmark of their title-winning campaign last season.

“(We showed) maturity and a lot of desire,” Raya said.

“Keep doing the right things and the ball will get into the net. We had experiences in the last two years where we drew 0-0 here, so I think we showed a lot of character to keep digging the result and in the end with a few crosses and a few of Bukayo’s (Saka’s) balls, the ball went in thanks to Noni.

“He’s a special player and it’s going to be a special goal for him to get the win at such a difficult ground and such a difficult team.

“So, I’m delighted for him.”