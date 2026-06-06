David Sullivan has stepped down as chairman of West Ham with immediate effect.

The 77-year-old is leaving his role of 16 years to fight “false allegations” about his private life.

He said: “After very careful consideration and with a heavy heart, I have decided to resign as joint-chair and director of West Ham United FC with immediate effect.

“This has been an incredibly painful decision to make, but it is one made out of love, respect, and responsibility toward a football club and a fan base that deserve absolute unity and focus moving forward.”

In a statement, West Ham United FC confirmed Mr Sullivan's departure, saying that he had "stepped down from his position with immediate effect".

It continued: "Mr Sullivan has also resigned as a director of both WH Holding Limited and West Ham United Football Club, having been made aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations.

"It is understood none of the allegations relate to West Ham United or any of its operations.

"Through his own legal representatives Mr Sullivan denies any illegal conduct and has taken the decision to step down in order to avoid disruption to the Club while he addresses the matter privately.

"Interim Chief Executive Officer Karim Virani, reporting into the current Board of Directors, will continue to be responsible for leading the Club’s day-to-day operations.

"The Club will provide an update on the future structure of the Board of Directors in due course, but will make no further comment at this time."

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