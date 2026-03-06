Who is David Taylor, the husband of a Labour MP who was arrested this week on suspicion of spying for China?

David Taylor and Joani Reid, the MP, his wife. Picture: Facebook

By William Mata

A partner of a former Labour MP has been released on bail, having been accused, alongside two others, of spying on the UK for China.

East Kilbride and Strathaven representative Joani Reid has resigned from the party after her husband David Taylor was arrested earlier this week. Mr Taylor, 39, was arrested, along with Matthew Aplin, 43, and Steve Jones, 68, on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service. Labour has said that the issue is being taken “seriously”. Ms Reid is now sitting in the Commons as an independent, having been elected as part of the Labour election win in July 2024. She said in a statement: "This week has been the worst of my life. The shock of recent days has been difficult for me and my family. "I am not under investigation by the police and no accusations have been against me. I have done nothing wrong. "I am voluntarily suspending myself from the whip and will not sit as a Labour MP until internal investigations are concluded. I will welcome and co-operate with any questions and worries the party may have."

Joani Reid has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Picture: Alamy

Ms Reid added that she has never been to China nor completed any China-related lobbying or even spoken about the country while in the Commons. But who is her husband, David Taylor?

David Taylor with Princess Beatrice and others in China back in 2016. Picture: Facebook