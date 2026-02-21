Brooklyn Beckham continues to isolate himself from his relatives while the family celebrates Cruz’s milestone birthday in a lavish London restaurant.

Netflix's 'Beckham' UK Premiere - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

The Beckhams were seen at the Gymkhana restaurant in Piccadilly on Friday night.

Despite the elder Beckham son Brooklyn notably absent from the meal, with the family feud raging on, the Beckhams showed a united front. David, Victoria, Romeo, and Harper were all pictured, Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30, and Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Apostel was seen sporting a T-shirt with the faces of Cruz and his bandmates. Read more: David Beckham appears to take swipe at Brooklyn in 'fiercely loyal' birthday post to Cruz Read more: Romeo Beckham ‘likes’ post about how ‘Nicola Peltz is the problem’

In an Instagram post, David Beckham paid tribute to his 'kind, considerate and fiercely loyal' son Cruz. 'Happy 21st birthday to my little boy,' he wrote. 'Not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become, you are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family, friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person. 'You are on your own journey in life and you are working hard and having fun which is what life is all about... We love you Cruzie and hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to.'

Video footage accompanying the post showed a young Cruz playing guitar and piano and spending time with the Beckham family, holidaying with his parents and siblings, including Brooklyn. The birthday celebration comes after Brooklyn Beckham’s self-imposed estrangement from the family. Taking to social media in January, Brooklyn claimed that his parents prioritised their brand over familiar relationships, and tried to sabotage his marriage to American actress Nicola Pelts, daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz. His parents and brothers have all unfollowed him on social media. Now, the estrangement has extended to the close family friend of the Beckham family, Gordon Ramsay and his eldest children, twins Holly and Jack.