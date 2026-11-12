Suggestions for a staggered age of consent are "not on the agenda, the justice minister has told LBC.

Following accusations about actor David Walliams, who is accused of using his status to engage in relationships with young women, campaigners have called to look again at the age of consent, which is currently 16.

Barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman told LBC's Andrew Marr that the government should look again.

She said: "When you have someone who's in a sexual relationship, say, a 45-year-old man with somebody who may be 17 or 18, it is not just creepy and weird, it's often underpinned through exploitation, through an inequality and power imbalance, and that can have a profound impact upon victims.

"At the moment, our consent laws don't recognise that and don't necessarily provide any immediate redress. I think it's one issue that could be looked at."

It could mean that there are different rules for youngsters engaging in relationships with each other, but that would protect older men from relationships with much younger women.

She added: "So that we're looking at graduated age of consent rules with specific protection, say, for 16, 17, 18-year-olds where there is a significant age gap, say, with someone who may be two decades, three decades older than them, and providing that safeguard and protection mechanism within the law so that they would have redress, would be able to go to the police, and the police would accordingly be able to investigate that, and the CPS could look at whether they have grounds to prosecute."