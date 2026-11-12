'Staggered age of consent' not on the agenda following David Walliams allegations, justice minister admits
Suggestions for a staggered age of consent are "not on the agenda, the justice minister has told LBC.
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Following accusations about actor David Walliams, who is accused of using his status to engage in relationships with young women, campaigners have called to look again at the age of consent, which is currently 16.
Barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman told LBC's Andrew Marr that the government should look again.
She said: "When you have someone who's in a sexual relationship, say, a 45-year-old man with somebody who may be 17 or 18, it is not just creepy and weird, it's often underpinned through exploitation, through an inequality and power imbalance, and that can have a profound impact upon victims.
"At the moment, our consent laws don't recognise that and don't necessarily provide any immediate redress. I think it's one issue that could be looked at."
It could mean that there are different rules for youngsters engaging in relationships with each other, but that would protect older men from relationships with much younger women.
She added: "So that we're looking at graduated age of consent rules with specific protection, say, for 16, 17, 18-year-olds where there is a significant age gap, say, with someone who may be two decades, three decades older than them, and providing that safeguard and protection mechanism within the law so that they would have redress, would be able to go to the police, and the police would accordingly be able to investigate that, and the CPS could look at whether they have grounds to prosecute."
But minister Jake Richards has now told LBC that are more "fundamental problems" with the justice system to address.
He said today: "I'm not sure that's on the agenda at the moment.
"I think we've got a perhaps even more of a fundamental problem, which is that rape— we know that rape convictions are still staggeringly low.
"We know that the criminal justice system lets down victims.
"Too often victims of rape choose not to go through the process because it's so traumatic, lengthy. We've got to bring the backlog down, which is— Sarah Sackman's bringing forward legislation that will begin to do that.
"So I think there's a more— there's real fundamental problems with the criminal justice system and sexual crimes that we need to deal with before we consider any changes to kind of the, the age we set for consensual sexual activity."
He said there was a "pattern emerging" over relationships and power imbalances with high profile figures.
Last week the former comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison for rape and multiple sexual assaults.
Mr Richards added: "There clearly seems to be a pattern emerging where these relationships and power imbalances are not dealt with appropriately in lots of different working environments.
"It's by no means just the media. And so look, it's for government to look at it, it's for Parliament to look at it, it's also for all of us to look at it. This is a social problem as well as a legal problem and a governmental problem."
The government will also ban NDAs around "allegations of sexual misconduct" under the Employment Rights Act.