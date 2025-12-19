The former Britain's Got Talent judge reportedly behaved in an inappropriate manner towards colleagues at HarperCollins.

By Alex Storey

David Walliams has been dropped by the publisher of his children's books amid claims he "harassed" young women at work.

The former Britain's Got Talent judge reportedly behaved in an inappropriate manner towards colleagues at HarperCollins. An investigation carried out by the Telegraph found that one woman who raised concerns was given a five-figure payoff by the publisher and has since left the company. The decision to axe the Walliams comes after the departure of the publisher's former chief executive, Charlie Redmayne, who left the company in October.

It is understood that the Little Britain star did not know about the HarperCollins investigation and that its conclusions were not put to him. A spokesman for HarperCollins told LBC: "After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams." In a statement sent to the Telegraph, HarperCollins told the newspaper: "HarperCollins takes employee wellbeing extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals we do not comment on internal matters."

