His property, located near Regent's Park in north London, has now hit the market for £10.5million.

David Walliams has been unmasked as the celebrity who tried to tried to block reporting of sex abuse allegations against him. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

TV star David Walliams has put his lavish London home up for sale as the presenter faces allegations of "preying" on girls as young as 15 for "sexual purposes".

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The comedian and author was named as the celebrity who failed to get an injunction against two media organisations to prevent them from reporting allegations against him. Multiple women accuse him of “grooming” them when they were teenagers in the joint media investigation. His property, located near Regent's Park in north of the capital, has now hit the market for £10.5million. The semi-detached house boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms and described as a "beautiful family house". A description from estate agents online describes it as an "rare opportunity to enjoy elegant, park-side living in one of London's most prestigious locations".

Photos of the property match those seen in previous photoshoots. The advert adds: "Arranged over multiple levels and extending to approximately 4527 sq ft, (421 sq. mts), the property, which has been totally refurbished and extended by the current owner over the last 5 years offers generous proportions and a graceful sense of period charm. "From the moment you step inside, the home reveals a sequence of well-balanced living spaces that reflect its architectural heritage, with elegant fireplaces, decorative cornicing and tall sash windows. "The interiors are immaculate and thoughtfully presented, blending timeless character alongside modern architecture with the benefit of having 21st-century technology throughout. "This beautiful family house benefits from close proximity to stunning green spaces, cultural landmarks, and London's finest dining, shopping, and transport links. Sole Selling Agent." Read more: David Walliams identified as celebrity at centre of High Court injunction battle Read more: David Walliams' remaining books pulled by publisher

Walliams was pictured at home in an instagram post . Picture: Instagram

The former Britain's Got Talent star was accused of "preying" on girls as young as 15 for "sexual purposes". He had previously sought an injunction against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV and Channel 4.