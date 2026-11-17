On Friday, the Metropolitan Police said it was investigating Walliams after it had received “a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences”. The allegations are separate to those previously reported.

Celebrity Sightings In London - January 17, 2026. Picture: MEGA/Getty

By Alice Padgett

David Walliams has taken his £10.5 million mansion off the market as the Met Police launch an investigation into new allegations of "serious" sexual offences.

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The 55-year-old comedian listed his north London mansion on Rightmove in July. However, after he was publicly named in an investigation revealing he preyed on teenage girls and young women, he took his Primrose Hill property off the market. He staunchly denies the allegations. He had knocked £1.45 million off the price. The online listing on Rightmove now states: “This property has been removed by the agent. For more information, please contact the agent directly using the details provided." On Friday, the Metropolitan Police said it was investigating Walliams after it had received “a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences”. The allegations are separate from those previously reported. The property was listed for £10.5 million - it previously appeared for £11.9 million in June 2026. Read More: 'Staggered age of consent' not on the agenda following David Walliams allegations, justice minister admits Read More: Second celebrity with 'multiple' victims granted gagging order - after David Walliams unmasked as 'famous man' with injunction

Walliams purchased the residence on August 1, 2013 for £8,450,000. The white stucco-fronted residence has elegant fireplaces, tall sash windows and original period features. The comedian previously called Supernova Heights home - the previous Belsize Park property of Oasis star Noel Gallagher. Walliams bought the mansion for £3.25 million with his ex-wife Lara Stone. He then relocated to Primrose Hill. This comes after Walliams was the subject of a joint investigation by ITN and The Guardian after he tried to obtain an injunction to prevent the reporting of allegations against him. Several women accused the children's author of sexual misconduct and grooming, with one alleged victim claiming she was "sexually assaulted" by Walliams when she was 15 years old. Scotland Yard previously said it had contacted The Guardian and ITV following its investigation into Walliams’s alleged offending.

The force said it wanted to ensure that potential victims knew they could report any criminal allegations to the police. Several sources alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women at the prime-time show Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), where Walliams served as a judge, and at his publisher HarperCollins. One woman, named by ITV News and the Guardian as Jade, said she was 15 and Walliams was 36 when they met in August 2007 and he invited her to his house. She claimed what happened to her there was “sexual assault” and “grooming”, adding: “It’s completely wrong in every way.” Walliams strongly denied to the publications that he had any sexual contact with Jade, adding that he rejects any allegations of criminal activity and he has never engaged in the grooming of young women. Another woman, named by the news organisations as Alex, alleged she was having sex with Walliams by the time she was 17.

Several sources alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women at the prime-time show Britain’s Got Talent (BGT). Picture: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy