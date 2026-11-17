Actor and writer has taken his £10.5m London home off the market

David Walliams stock is being taken off shelves at homes and bookshops. Picture: Kathy deWitt/Alamy

By William Mata

David Walliams is considering his financial assets after taking his house off the market, with bookshops now taking his novels off their shelves.

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Walliams, 55, is facing allegations of serious sexual offences back to the mid-2000s after several women made allegations about him. The former Little Britain actor became a prolific children's author in his career's second act, but his works are being taken off the shelves at bookshops, according to reports, while families are also throwing the books out. Walliams has been dropped by the Independent Talent Group, while the BBC has removed adaptations of his books and old episodes of Little Britain from iPlayer. Alton Towers has also shut The World of David Walliams, which featured rides and exhibits themed around his children's books. Read also: Met Police launch probe into David Walliams over allegations of 'serious' sexual offences

What is David Walliams's net worth? Walliams has an estimated net worth of around £17m, according to reporting by PA. He has sold more than 60 million books worldwide and has also signed large film and TV deals across his career. His net worth is set to fall with the cancellation of his book contracts and the closure of The World of David Walliams.

David Walliams's flat Supernova Heights in Belsize Park. Picture: Rightmove

What property does Walliams own? Walliams purchased Noel Gallagher's former house, known as Supernova Heights in Belsize Park, North London, on August 1, 2013, for £8.5 million. He put it up for sale in June for £10.5m and knocked £1.45 million off the asking price, but has now taken it off the market. It is understood he does not live in Belsize Park and that he has moved to another property in Primrose Hill.

Walliams and his ex wife Lara Stone in 2014. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd/Alamy