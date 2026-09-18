HarperCollins dropped the children's author last year over allegations he had behaved inappropriately to female employees

Mr Walliams was dropped by the publisher last year after it emerged he had reportedly behaved inappropriately towards young women at HarperCollins. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

David Walliams' entire back catalogue has been dropped by HarperCollins.

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In 2019 it was estimated that he and his publisher had sold £100m worth of books. Picture: Getty

First rising to fame on the sketch show Little Britain, Mr Walliams became one of the country's most well known children's authors, selling more than 60 million copies of his books. In 2019 it was estimated that he and his publisher had sold £100m worth of books which are widely used in schools and have been translated into 55 languages, according to HarperCollins. Concerns were raised in 2023 by a junior employee and the investigation by HarperCollins followed. Employees who had worked with him were interviewed as part of the inquiry, which also involved at least one in-house lawyer.

Harper Collins will now stop printing Walliams' entire back catalogue, which includes Billionaire Boy and Gangsta Granny. Picture: Alamy