David Walliams' remaining books pulled by publisher
HarperCollins dropped the children's author last year over allegations he had behaved inappropriately to female employees
David Walliams' entire back catalogue has been dropped by HarperCollins.
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Mr Walliams was let go by the publisher last year after it emerged he had reportedly behaved inappropriately towards young women at HarperCollins.
A spokesperson for Mr Walliams denied the allegations at the time and said Harper Collins did not inform him of the investigation.
Harper Collins will now stop printing Mr Walliams' entire back catalogue, which includes Billionaire Boy and Gangsta Granny.
The publisher will phase out physical copies stocked in bookshops before removing e-book and audiobook versions, the Bookseller first reported.
Read more: David Walliams dropped from Waterstones Children’s Book Festival
Read more: David Walliams ‘strongly denies’ allegations of inappropriate behaviour as he is dropped by publisher
First rising to fame on the sketch show Little Britain, Mr Walliams became one of the country's most well known children's authors, selling more than 60 million copies of his books.
In 2019 it was estimated that he and his publisher had sold £100m worth of books which are widely used in schools and have been translated into 55 languages, according to HarperCollins.
Concerns were raised in 2023 by a junior employee and the investigation by HarperCollins followed.
Employees who had worked with him were interviewed as part of the inquiry, which also involved at least one in-house lawyer.
Last year, an investigation carried out by the Telegraph found that one woman who raised concerns was given a five-figure payoff by the publisher and has since left the company.
Sources told the newspaper that some junior members of staff were kept away from the author and one employee agreed a settlement and received a payoff.
It is also claimed they were told to work in “pairs” when meeting Mr Walliams and were advised not to visit his home.
A spokesperson for David Walliams said: "David has never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins.
"He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions. David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice."