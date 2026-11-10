Full timeline of controversies involving David Walliams
Former Britain’s Got Talent judge and Little Britain star David Walliams is facing claims from multiple women of sexually inappropriate behaviour when they were teenagers.
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Former Britain’s Got Talent judge and Little Britain star David Walliams is facing claims from multiple women of sexually inappropriate behaviour when they were teenagers.
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Here is a timeline of controversies he has been involved in:
2006
During a stage show of Little Britain, Walliams was known to perform an act called Hide The Sausage.
He played a former children’s entertainer and sex offender named Des Kaye who touched and pulled down the trousers of audience members, and attempted to kiss them.
Videos of the performances posted online have since attracted criticism from social media users and LGBT+ campaigners.
2011
Walliams made sexual comments about former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who was 17 at the time, on Channel 4’s Chris Moyles’ Quiz Night.
His comments prompted complaints to the broadcaster and regulator Ofcom.
2020
Little Britain was pulled from various UK streaming services due to its use of blackface. Some of the show’s characters were cut when the BBC reuploaded it two years later, while Come Fly With Me was similarly edited.
Walliams and co-creator Matt Lucas apologised for their use of blackface in the shows, calling it “wrong”, with Lucas describing the comedy in the series as “cruel”.
2022
Walliams left his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), which he had appeared on since 2012, after he was found to have made sexually explicit and derogatory remarks towards some of the contestants.
2023
BGT producer Fremantle apologised to and reached an “amicable resolution” with Walliams after the remarks he made while on the show were leaked, and the star apologised for the “disrespectful comments”.
Walliams said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.
“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”
It came after Walliams filed a lawsuit alleging that the release of a recording of him making the comments breached data protection regulations.
The lawsuit also accused the company of causing him psychiatric harm and financial loss.
2025
In December 2025, Walliams was dropped by his publisher, which said “after careful consideration” it would not be publishing any new titles from the award-winning children’s author.
The decision to drop him was made after a Telegraph investigation into allegations he had “harassed” young women.
At the time, a statement from HarperCollins said: “After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams. The author is aware of this decision.
“HarperCollins takes employee wellbeing extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals we do not comment on internal matters.”
A spokesperson for Walliams said he had “never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins”.
Walliams’ representatives added: “He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions. David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice.”
Shortly after being dropped by HarperCollins, Walliams was also dropped from his appearance at the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival in Dundee.
In 2025, it was also reported that he had made Nazi salutes while recording BBC panel show Would I Lie To You?
2026
Earlier this month it was revealed that a famous man, now known to be Walliams, had lost his bid for an injunction against ITN and Guardian News And Media, to prevent the publication of allegations including sexual misconduct.
Theme park Alton Towers also permanently closed its World Of David Walliams attraction last week.
The attraction focused on his children’s books, with features including Gangsta Granny: The Ride, Raj’s Bouncy Bottom Burp and The Royal Carousel – as well as Raj’s Shop and The Burger Kitchen.
A spokesperson for Merlin Entertainments, which runs the theme park, said: “As the 2026 peak season at Alton Towers Resort comes to an end and following our regular review of rides and attractions across the resort, we have taken the decision to permanently close the World Of David Walliams.”
It is understood the decision was made taking into account a range of operational and guest experience decisions.
On November 10, ITV News and the Guardian named Walliams publicly as the television personality facing multiple allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour towards women.