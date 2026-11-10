Former Britain’s Got Talent judge and Little Britain star David Walliams is facing claims from multiple women of sexually inappropriate behaviour when they were teenagers.

By Flaminia Luck

Former Britain’s Got Talent judge and Little Britain star David Walliams is facing claims from multiple women of sexually inappropriate behaviour when they were teenagers.

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Here is a timeline of controversies he has been involved in: 2006 During a stage show of Little Britain, Walliams was known to perform an act called Hide The Sausage. He played a former children’s entertainer and sex offender named Des Kaye who touched and pulled down the trousers of audience members, and attempted to kiss them. Videos of the performances posted online have since attracted criticism from social media users and LGBT+ campaigners.

2011 Walliams made sexual comments about former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who was 17 at the time, on Channel 4’s Chris Moyles’ Quiz Night. His comments prompted complaints to the broadcaster and regulator Ofcom.

Simon Cowell and David Walliams arrive at the Millennium Centre in Cardiff. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

2020 Little Britain was pulled from various UK streaming services due to its use of blackface. Some of the show’s characters were cut when the BBC reuploaded it two years later, while Come Fly With Me was similarly edited. Walliams and co-creator Matt Lucas apologised for their use of blackface in the shows, calling it “wrong”, with Lucas describing the comedy in the series as “cruel”.

Walliams at the Britain's Got Talent London Auditions Photocall at the Dominion Theatre. Picture: LMK MEDIA LTD/Alamy

2022 Walliams left his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), which he had appeared on since 2012, after he was found to have made sexually explicit and derogatory remarks towards some of the contestants.

Judge David Walliams at a photo call for Britain's Got Talent at the London Palladium. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

2023 BGT producer Fremantle apologised to and reached an “amicable resolution” with Walliams after the remarks he made while on the show were leaked, and the star apologised for the “disrespectful comments”. Walliams said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.” It came after Walliams filed a lawsuit alleging that the release of a recording of him making the comments breached data protection regulations. The lawsuit also accused the company of causing him psychiatric harm and financial loss.

2025 In December 2025, Walliams was dropped by his publisher, which said “after careful consideration” it would not be publishing any new titles from the award-winning children’s author. The decision to drop him was made after a Telegraph investigation into allegations he had “harassed” young women. At the time, a statement from HarperCollins said: “After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams. The author is aware of this decision. “HarperCollins takes employee wellbeing extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals we do not comment on internal matters.” A spokesperson for Walliams said he had “never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins”. Walliams’ representatives added: “He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions. David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice.” Shortly after being dropped by HarperCollins, Walliams was also dropped from his appearance at the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival in Dundee. In 2025, it was also reported that he had made Nazi salutes while recording BBC panel show Would I Lie To You?