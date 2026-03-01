YouGov poll finds one in five feel uncomfortable talking to male healthcare workers about menopause

By LBC Staff

The stigma around mental health issues caused by the menopause is stopping women from approaching their doctors, employers, and friends and family for support, according to TV presenter Davina McCall.

The 58-year-old has backed a Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) call for action to improve the understanding of the link between menopause and mental health across society. Menopause happens when periods stop because of lower hormone levels, and usually takes place between the ages of 45 and 55. The transitional phase, known as perimenopause, can last for years before a woman’s final period, causing symptoms such as hot flushes. Read more: Starting HRT years before menopause 'could cut health risks for women' Read more: Menopause linked to dementia as experts probe gender gap in diagnosis of condition

However, these hormonal changes can also impact mental health, causing anxiety, depression, forgetfulness and irritability. McCall, who is an RCPsych honorary fellow, said: “Some women sail through the menopause unscathed. "But some don’t, and the impact on their mental health can be devastating and have a huge impact on their lives and their relationships. "Lack of knowledge and ingrained stigma still prevent open conversations between doctors and patients, in the workplace and among friends and family, leaving women without the crucial support they need at an incredibly vulnerable time in their lives. "And it’s just not acceptable. "Why are women still fighting to be heard? "Together, we must make the link between mental health and menopause known across society, among health professionals, NHS, government, members of the public and employers, to improve the policies, care and support provided for all women experiencing menopause.”

Pensive sad woman taking break on sofa at home with coffee cup, looking down with distant expression. Picture: Alamy

RCPsych has published a new position statement on menopause and mental health, calling for improved policies in the healthcare system and workplaces which are designed by women who have experienced problems. Dr Lade Smith, RCPsych president, said: “Menopause can have a significant yet often overlooked impact on women’s mental health and wellbeing. "Women account for 51 per cent of the population, and all will experience menopause at some point. "This is a societal issue for everyone. Simply put, we must do better. "This position statement sets out urgent action that must be taken across society to improve understanding and awareness of the relationship between menopause and mental health – in healthcare settings, in workplaces and in everyday life.”