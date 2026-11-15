Davina McCall has marked two years since a life-saving brain tumour surgery by sharing a photo from her hospital bed for the first time.

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She went on: "I’d like to celebrate feeling amazing today.

Davina wrote: "Two years ago today, Michael and I started the toughest 18 months of our lives"

She revealed earlier this year that she had an operation to remove a benign brain tumour - also known as a colloid cyst.

On Instagram, the former Big Brother host showed a series of snaps from her ordeal, including a striking photo of her with a bandaged head.

"I would also like to say sorry, for all the worry I put Michael and our kids thru, It was a lot. For everyone.

"And there I was just there being a worried little Dory in the middle of it.

"But here we are! On top form. Living life to the Max!"

On the post, she also thanked her doctor, Kevin.

Davina said: "We owe you everything KEVIN @brain.surgeon.uk you are the best!! @capricebourret was right!!

"And thank you, Caprice thank you, Rupi and @welbeckhealth for finding it and to everyone at @clevelandcliniclondon who took such great care of me."

She went on: "I’d like to thank my body and my brain, we’ve been through a lot and you’ve really worked hard to recover.

"Well done us but mostly thank you Michael I really couldn’t have got through this without you. You are a superhero. My superhero.

"And a note to everyone going through something massive. I’m sending you a big hug x"

Davina has endured several health issues in recent years, and discussed the benign tumour when having a 4mm lump removed from her breast.

She was given the all clear, but recently she had been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

On the British Heart Foundation's World Menopause Day, the sta said: "I wanted to let you know, I also have cardiovascular disease, and this is a very important conversation to have.

"Anyone can get sick and when I had my cancer experience, you just suddenly feel vulnerable in a way you weren’t before…

"Once you’ve been ill, you think ‘Oh, I thought I was invincible.’"