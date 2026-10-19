Davina McCall reveals she has cardiovascular disease months after confirming cancer diagnosis
The former Big Brother presenter said she has been living with high cholesterol for 'quite a long time'
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TV presenter Davina McCall revealed she lives with cardiovascular disease months after revealing her brain tumour and breast cancer diagnoses.
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McCall, 59, was speaking with heart attack survivor Louise McGill, on an episode of her podcast Begin Again, created in partnership with the British Heart Foundation.
The presenter, who has become a spokesperson for women’s health particularly around menopause awareness, said cardiovascular disease often impacts menopausal and postmenopausal women.
"I wanted to let you know, I also have cardiovascular disease, and this is a very important conversation to have," said McCall.
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The presenter, who received an MBE in 2023, said that it’s important “not to brush things off."
In April, the former Big Brother presenter said she had been given the “all clear” after falling ill with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2025, and underwent radiation and surgery to remove a lump.
She also had a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst, removed in 2024.
While cardiovascular disease is a catch-all term for issues impacting the heart and blood vessels, McCall said she had been diagnosed with high cholesterol several years ago.
She was initially told that she had good cholesterol, which was offsetting the bad. However, high cholesterol is a factor which can increase the risk of developing the disease.
"Anyone can get sick and when I had my cancer experience, you just suddenly feel vulnerable in a way you weren't before," said McCall.
"Once you’ve been ill, you think 'Oh, I thought I was invincible.’"
Menopause is a large factor in cardiovascular disease because it leads to a drop in oestrogen levels, which typically regulate fat around the heart.
A drop in oestrogen and other hormones which previously regulated periods can contribute to several factors which impact heart health, including weight gain, glucose management, and high blood pressure.