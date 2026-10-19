The former Big Brother presenter said she has been living with high cholesterol for 'quite a long time'

Davina McCall visits the Lady Garden Foundation's Silent No More Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty

By Sophie Clark

TV presenter Davina McCall revealed she lives with cardiovascular disease months after revealing her brain tumour and breast cancer diagnoses.

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McCall, 59, was speaking with heart attack survivor Louise McGill, on an episode of her podcast Begin Again, created in partnership with the British Heart Foundation. The presenter, who has become a spokesperson for women’s health particularly around menopause awareness, said cardiovascular disease often impacts menopausal and postmenopausal women. "I wanted to let you know, I also have cardiovascular disease, and this is a very important conversation to have," said McCall. Read more: Davina McCall backs bid to end stigma around mental health and menopause Read more: Davina McCall confirms she's been given 'all-clear' from breast cancer

Britain's King Charles III speaks to Davina McCall during a Cancer Research UK reception. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy, Yui Mok, Pool Photo via AP

The presenter, who received an MBE in 2023, said that it’s important “not to brush things off." In April, the former Big Brother presenter said she had been given the “all clear” after falling ill with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2025, and underwent radiation and surgery to remove a lump. She also had a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst, removed in 2024. While cardiovascular disease is a catch-all term for issues impacting the heart and blood vessels, McCall said she had been diagnosed with high cholesterol several years ago. She was initially told that she had good cholesterol, which was offsetting the bad. However, high cholesterol is a factor which can increase the risk of developing the disease.

Davina McCall attends The Lady Garden Foundation 2026 Family Challenge in Battersea Park. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty