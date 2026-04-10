Davina McCall has announced that she’s been given the ‘all clear’ from breast cancer in an emotional health update.

She said: “I went to go and have a check-up on my boobs the other day, obviously quite a serious day, quite heavy... It was all clear, just letting everyone know. Good news, good news.”

Speaking on Friday as she returned to her podcast with husband Michael Douglas, McCall shared the update with listeners.

The former Big Brother host underwent surgery after being diagnosed in January, around a year after a separate operation to remove a benign brain tumour.

Announcing her diagnosis in January, McCall said: “I just wanted to tell you that I have had breast cancer. I found a lump a few weeks ago, and it came and went. So I had a biopsy.

“I found out it was indeed breast cancer, and I had it taken out in a lumpectomy nearly three weeks ago... It was very, very small, so I got it very, very early, which is incredibly lucky, but I am so relieved to have had it removed, and to know that it hasn’t spread.”

She also urged others to get any changes checked, even if they have recently had screening.

McCall said: “It felt like being punched in the face by the universe. I just thought, what? I was just beginning to feel myself again... I found a lump myself and I had had a mammogram in August.

“It was in October that I found a lump, so don't just think, ‘I had a mammogram recently, it can't be that’ – it could be. If you've got something, go and get it looked at. It takes seconds.”