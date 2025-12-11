Davina McCall has secretly married long-term partner hairdresser Michael Douglas just three months after his proposal following the star's health scare.

Michael married McCall, 58, after he stood by her health troubles in recent months.

They followed the low-key affair by attending a larger bash for a friend's wedding alongside a bigger group and wider family the following day.

After Michael proposed during a romantic trip to Ibiza, the pair got hitched on Friday in an intimate gathering of family and close friends.

Davina was forced to undergo surgery to remove a benign tumour from her brain earlier this year.

She was later diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sources told the Daily Mail that the veteran presenter's health issues sparked their rush to tie the knot.

They said: "Their wedding was perfect, exactly what they wanted. They chose a small venue close to their home, and just invited about ten of their friends and relatives to be there with them.

"It was very intimate and everyone who attended is very special in their lives. They’ve been through a huge amount in recent months, with Davina’s health, and it just felt right to formalise their marriage. They didn’t see the point in waiting.

The source added: "The next day they just carried on with life as normal, and as coincidence would have it they were guests at another friend’s wedding day.

"So they went as a married couple for the first time and happily showed off her wedding ring. It was the perfect weekend."