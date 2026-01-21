The conference centre at the World Economic Forum in Davos has been evacuated amid reports of a strange smell making people cough in the venue.

The Congress Center at the event in the Swiss ski resort has seen delegates and staff removed while authorities hunt the source of the odour.

Ambulances have been reported outside the venue.

Local media have reported that fire crews wearing breathing apparatus have been seen entering the venue.

Reporters covering the conference said that the smell was making their area of the venue cough.

A White House spokesperson has confirmed that President Trump, who gave a fiery keynote speech at the WEF earlier today, had already exited before the evacuation.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.