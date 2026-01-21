The US President took a swipe at 'enemies' in the room as he delivered the speech infront of European leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

President Donald Trump addresses the audience during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has blasted European leaders for ‘unchecked mass migration’ and ‘turning their backs on prosperity’ as he delivered his speech to European leaders in Davos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The crunch address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland came after the US accused Britain of “letting us down” over the Chagos Islands. "I love Europe and I want to see Europe do good, but it's not heading in the right direction," the US President said from the lectern, hours after Air Force One touched down. Taking aim at European leaders, Trump went on to insist that they "don't even understand what's happening and the ones that do understand, aren't doing anything about it" - as he touched on the subjects of energy and migration. Hitting out at Europe's approach to "unchecked mass migration" and reliance on what he called "dirty jobs," the US President insisted that "Europe is not heading in the right direction". It's a speech that also targeted the UK - namely Starmer and the government's failure to properly utilise North Sea oil reserves, with Trump also touching on the subject of Greenland. Proposing the idea of an Israel-style "golden dome", he ruled out taking Greenland by force and said he had "tremendous respect" for its inhabitants - and those of Denmark. Read more: Starmer tells PMQs he will 'not yield' to Donald Trump over future of Greenland Read more: 'You'll find out': Trump refuses to say how far he'll go to take Greenland ahead of crunch address to European leaders

The speech saw Trump assert that many countries had "foolishly followed" in the footsteps of Joe Biden by "turning their backs on everything that makes nations rich and powerful and strong." Insisting that the world ultimately benefits from the US economy, he told leaders: "you follow us up, and you follow us down". He went on to claim that it "became conventional wisdom in Washington and European capitals" that the economy could only be grown through "ever-increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration and endless foreign imports". He added: "The result was record budget and trade deficits and a growing sovereign deficit, driven by the largest wave of mass migration in human history." The speech comes hours after the US President stepped off the plane at midday alongside his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

President Donald Trump addresses the audience during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

He will speak to world leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos as US relations with Europe dip amid his threats to take control of Greenland. It comes as the US signalled that trade talks with the UK have been put on hold, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of “letting us down” over the Chagos Islands. Scott Bessent, the US treasury secretary, said no further trade talks were scheduled between the two countries as relations stooped to a new low following Mr Trump’s tariff war.

Trump was joined by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (2nd L), United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Picture: Getty