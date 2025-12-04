Putin ‘directly’ ordered the Salisbury Novichok attack and ‘nothing could have been done’ to prevent it, independent inquiry finds

Specialist officers in protective suits secure the police forensic tent that had been blown over by the wind and is covering the bench where Sergei Skripal was found critically with his daughter on March 4 2018. Picture: Getty

By Joseph Draper

A “reckless” nerve agent attack in the UK ordered by President Vladimir Putin which left a British woman dead was meant as a “public demonstration of Russian power,” an independent inquiry has found.

A report into the death of mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess in Salisbury in July 2018 today found that Russian agents who attempted to assassinate a defector months earlier were "morally responsible" for her death. The agents, part of Russia's secretive military intelligence unit, the GRU, travelled to the UK to murder Sergei Skripal, a former spy living in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in March 2018. The inquiry heard how they were carrying a designer Nina Ricci perfume bottle filled with Novichok – one of the deadliest nerve agents on the planet – which they sprayed on to the door handle of Mr Skripal's front door.

Agents part of Russia’s secretive military intelligence unit, the GRU, travelled to the UK to murder Sergei Skripal, using the deadly Novichok nerve agent. Picture: Getty

The poison left Mr Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, who was visiting him from Russia, fighting for their lives in hospital. The Russian agents then fled the country after throwing away the bottle, which the inquiry found had enough poison to kill thousands of people. It was later found by Charlie Rowley who took it back to his home in nearby Amesbury as a gift for his partner, Ms Sturgess, who unwittingly sprayed it on to her own skin.

Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died after inadvertently spraying herself with Novichok from a perfume bottle. Picture: Handout

In his findings following the four-year-long inquiry, which cost £8.3 million in taxpayers’ money, the chair Lord Hughes wrote that the poison was so toxic that nothing could have been done to save the 44-year-old, who died days later at hospital, and was described by her family as a “loving” mother. He concluded that the assassins had “no intention” to bring the poison back with them to Russia and acted with “no regard” for the potential deaths of “an unaccountable number of innocent people” when they threw it away. Lord Hughes described the assassination attempt as “brazen” and “astonishingly reckless” – and held the suspects “morally responsible” for Ms Sturgess’ death, writing that they were acting under the direct orders of President Putin.

Investigators in protective suits search the home of Dawn Sturgess. Picture: Getty

He described the attack in the context of an “increased risk appetite” by Russia after its annexation of Crimea and the shooting down of a Malaysian Airlines flight over Ukraine by Russian-backed forces, which killed almost 300 people, in 2014. The assassination attempt in Salisbury carried a “significant geopolitical risk”, Lord Hughes wrote, and was designed as a “public demonstration of Russian state power”. Lawyers representing Ms Sturgess’ family at the inquiry previously accused the Government of failing to protect Mr Skripal, describing him and his daughter as “sitting ducks”.

The two Russian agents, who UK secret services believe to be responsible for the Salisbury attack. Picture: Getty

But Lord Hughes concluded there was nothing which could have been done to prevent the attack, describing how it took British authorities by surprise. The report comes amidst rising tensions with Russia, thought to be behind a wave of sabotage attacks and drone incursion across Europe, and just weeks after it emerged a Russian spy ship mapping our undersea cables had attempted to blind RAF pilots using lasers off the coast of Scotland. And in the last week, Britain’s military chiefs have reportedly warned the Government that without urgent funding it will not be able to deliver on its commitment to increase defence readiness.