Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues star James Van Der Beek dead at 48
'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48.
Van Der Beek rose to fame as Katie Holmes' on screen love interest and brooding filmmaker Dawson Leery in WB’s hit 1990s drama, before amassing a lengthy list of acting accolades.
The US actor died following a cancer battle, with the actor first announcing his diagnosis in November 2024.
Diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer, the actor wrote on social media at the time: “I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before,”
“Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support.”
Taking to social media to announce his death, Kimberly Van Der Beek, his wife, wrote on Wednesday that the star: “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace".
“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come.”
“For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” she added.
Dawson's Creek ran for a total of six seasons and went on to be a classic teen drama that defined the genre.
Following the success of Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek went on to star in movies such as 90s football drama Varsity Blues and dark comedy The Rules of Attraction.
He also had a memorable cameo as a fictionalised version of his own Dawson’s Creek character in hit comedy horror film Scary Movie.
