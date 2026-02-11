'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48.

Van Der Beek rose to fame as Katie Holmes' on screen love interest and brooding filmmaker Dawson Leery in WB’s hit 1990s drama, before amassing a lengthy list of acting accolades.

The US actor died following a cancer battle, with the actor first announcing his diagnosis in November 2024.

Diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer, the actor wrote on social media at the time: “I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before,”

“Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support.”

