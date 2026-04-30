Days of our Lives star Patrick Muldoon died of a heart attack aged just 57 and had underlying health conditions, according to his death certificate.

The actor died as a result of ‘myocardial infarction’ - a heart attack but also had a condition that affected the ability of his blood to clot.

He also suffered a pulmonary embolism, according to officials.

The actor suffered a heart attack at his home in Beverley Hills that he shared with girlfriend Miriam Rothbart.

His sister told showbiz news outlet TMZ that he went for a shower and was found unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Paramedics were unable to revive him.

Tributes have been paid to the actor, whose breakthrough role was playing the part of Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives.

He appeared on the soap from 1992 to 1995 and later returning from 2011 to 2012.

He also appeared in 1997 sci-fi film Starship Troopers along with his ex-girlfriend Denise Richards.

In his last Instagram post a day before his death, he wrote: “So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazie Beetz And Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia.”

Last year the actor teased a possible return to Days of Our Lives.

Alison Sweeney who starred alongside Muldoon on Days Of Our Lives wrote on X: “This is such heartbreaking news. Pat was a rare kind of person – brilliantly talented, endlessly kind and generous in spirit.”