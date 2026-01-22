People who are looking to bridge the gap to January payday by taking on additional work or “side hustles” are being warned by a bank to watch out for scams.

Santander UK said that, according to its data, more than £95,000 was stolen from customers between October and December 2025 by criminals offering money for completing “tasks”.

Some scammers will promise money in return for liking or sharing social media influencer videos, often offering small payments initially to hook consumers in.

Criminals may directly ask for an upfront payment.

People may also be asked to download another messaging app to connect with other “members”, such as a “receptionist” or “mentor”, and to open an account on a crypto platform.

Scam victims are asked to complete tasks that they need to pre-pay to access, using their own money, on the promise of getting a higher return. The criminal will ask the victim to deposit money into an account controlled by a fraudster.

They will then be blocked from withdrawing their funds, often by being told their “credit score” is below the threshold to withdraw cash and more money is needed to release it.

People aged 20 to 55 are commonly targeted and Santander has warned criminals often misrepresent themselves as being from legitimate companies to gain people’s trust.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud strategy at Santander UK, said: “January payday still feels a long way off for many, as the costs of Christmas start to roll in, others use this time to re-evaluate their finances and start saving for the year ahead.

“Looking for ways to make some extra cash provides scammers with an opportunity to pounce.

“Be wary of any jobs that seem too good to be true, promising returns for simply ‘liking’ social media content.

“Start the new year alert – even if you’ve earned a couple of pounds from a few clicks before – any requests to pay an upfront fee to take on a job should be treated as a scam.”