JD Wetherspoon has banned customers from playing music or taking calls on speaker after complaints that the noise was driving people “nuts”.

The British chain announced on Monday that it had introduced the ban across its 792 pubs, saying sounds from smartphones and tablet computers had become an “increasing problem in recent years”.

The company said in a statement: “Following complaints from customers, who are being driven nuts by other people’s videos and amplified phone conversations, Wetherspoon has asked customers to switch their phones to silent or to use earphones.”

Wetherspoon chairman and founder Sir Tim Martin said: “In a world dominated by other people’s music and amplified sound, Wetherspoon pubs are an oasis of tranquillity and contemplation.

“In order to avoid customers being driven chicken jalfrezi by a cacophony of sound, we are kindly asking phone users to pipe down.”

The Liberal Democrats have previously called for fines of up to £1,000 for “headphone dodgers” who play music out loud on buses and trains.

A YouGov poll published in 2025 suggested 62% of people would back the move, with 28% saying they would oppose the Lib Dems’ proposed fines.

The poll, which surveyed 6,815 British adults, found almost three-quarters of pensioners would support the fines, while those aged between 18 and 24 were split 47-43 in favour.

In London, Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan rolled out a campaign last year encouraging people to use headphones when playing music on the city’s transport network.

Wetherspoon opened its first pub in Muswell Hill, north London, in 1979.

First called Martin’s Free House, the pub was renamed to Wetherspoons early the following year.