Many young adults are signing up to loyalty programmes offered by firms in order to grab opportunities to enjoy “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences and upgrades, a survey indicates.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of Gen Zs aged 18 to 29 and millennials aged 30 to 45 said they sign up to loyalty programmes based on the experiences and perks they offer, according to the research for American Express.

Around a third (33%) in these age groups said they use perks from their loyalty programmes to access upgrades to live music, sport and theatre experiences.

More than two-fifths (43%) of Gen Z and millennial loyalty programme members also said that additional perks and benefits give them the chance to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Loyalty schemes and rewards programmes for the purposes of the research included those provided by supermarkets, major high street brands and retailers, major food and drink chains, local independent or small businesses, airlines, hotels, credit cards and cashback websites.

Aaron Burke, vice president global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing at American Express, said Gen Zs and millennials are “looking beyond the ticket and seeking experiences that feel more memorable, exclusive and rewarding”.

American Express commissioned Opinium to survey more than 4,000 people across the UK, including more than 1,700 people in the Gen Z and millennial age groups, in May.