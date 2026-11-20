A Government warning to households drove shoppers to stockpile on tins and other emergency supplies last month, official data has shown.

Supermarkets told the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that the Be Ready campaign contributed to a jump in sales last month, highlighting stronger demand for “long-life items such as tinned goods and UHT milk”.

In October, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned that households and businesses should prepare for “increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks” and potential disruption to essential supplies by stocking key items.

The Government encouraged households to ensure they have around three days worth of bottled water and non-perishable food.

The advice also called for people to gather other supplies, including hand sanitiser, a torch and blankets.

It came amid a background of heightened cyber attacks, particularly against the retail sector, with fridges and freezers targeted across European supermarkets and suppliers.

British food stores saw sales increase by 0.8% compared with the previous month on the back of the stockpiling message – the strongest increase in six months.

Retail sales volumes rose by 0.4% in the three months to October 2026 compared with the previous three months. Supermarkets reported increased sales of long-life items such as tinned goods and UHT milk following government advice. pic.twitter.com/9I4pbKWnyM — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 20, 2026

It came as the ONS reported improving sales across the retail sector, with sales volumes rising to 0.7% for the month.

This was stronger than expected, with economists having predicted a marginal decline of 0.1% for the month.

It represents a recovery after a decline of 0.6% in September, which was revised down from a previous monthly estimate of 0.4%.

Large supermarkets also benefited from a recovery in demand for clothing, which was linked to more typical autumn weather after a warm September had impacted initial demand for autumn/winter clothing lines.

Clothing and footwear stores reported 1.5% growth in sales volumes as a result.

Elsewhere, motor fuel prices fell back 2.2% for the month as motorists were put off by higher prices.

Meanwhile, retail sales volumes were 0.4% higher for the three months to October, compared with the previous three months.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Retail sales rose in the latest three months, led by food stores.

“Meanwhile fuel sales have been recovering from earlier low levels, despite pump prices rising again.”

Nicholas Found, head of commercial content at Retail Economics, said: “October’s rebound came as shoppers stocked their cupboards and refreshed their wardrobes.

“Supermarkets benefited from a lift in long-life food following the Government’s Be Ready campaign.

“Clothing sales strengthened as autumn ranges and better stock availability gave shoppers more reason to buy.”