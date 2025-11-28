National Guard shooting suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Picture: Reuters

By Frankie Elliott

National Guard shooting suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal will now face a first-degree murder charge after one of the soldiers wounded in the attack died of her injuries.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the charges had been upgraded after Sarah Beckstrom died of her injuries following the gun attack near a Metro station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, was previously charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Read more: Trump slams reporter in heated exchange over Afghan shooter Read more: Trump orders reviews of all Afghan immigration cases after DC shooting

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died and Andrew Wolfe, 24, was critically injured in the ambush shooting yards from the White House. Picture: Reuters

Beckstrom’s death was announced by Donald Trump at a Thanksgiving press conference on Thursday evening, with the president calling her a “highly respected, young, magnificent person”. Andrew Wolfe, the second victim in the shooting, is "in very bad shape" and is "fighting for his life" after undergoing surgery yesterday, Trump said. Lakanwal, a former special forces commander from Afghanistan who worked with the CIA, came to the US in 2021 under a Biden-era resettlement programme for Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover. He applied for asylum in 2024 and had it granted in April 2025 by the Trump administration. The suspect was living in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children and working as a delivery driver, officials said. Mrs Beckstrom, of Summersville, West Virginia, had volunteered to work in DC over Thanksgiving, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi. She first began her service on June 26, 2023, and was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade, West Virginia Army National Guard. Both victims had only been sworn in to guard the US streets less than 24 hours before the attack.

President Trump has since said he wants to "permanently pause migration" from poorer nations. Picture: Getty