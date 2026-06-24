Britain’s electricity grid operator has cancelled an industry warning that the UK’s power supply could have been squeezed amid pressure from the heatwave.

Late on Tuesday, the National Energy System Operator (Neso) had issued a rare summer call-out for more power on Wednesday evening in the face of concerns over record-breaking temperatures.

Neso, the body which is tasked with making sure the supply of electricity matches demand for it, said it had issued a so-called electricity margin notice for between 7pm and 10pm on Wednesday.

This sends a message to the electricity market to ask for more capacity to be made available, allowing for production to increase if necessary.

The notices are more typically sent during winter when demand for heating is higher.

However, the grid operator cancelled the warning shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, indicating it is confident in power supply levels for the evening.

Neso said the notice was a “routine tool” and had stressed it did “not mean electricity supply is at risk”.

Temperatures could hit 40C on Wednesday and Thursday in some parts of England and Wales as a “heat-dome” settling over western Europe has brought extreme conditions across the continent.

The extreme heat can put pressure on the electricity system by making processes less efficient, including nuclear power plants, gas stations and water cooling systems.

It also means people are using more electricity for fans and air conditioning to keep cool.