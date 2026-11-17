The number of people going financially insolvent across England and Wales in October jumped by 25% compared with the same month a year earlier, reaching the third highest level on record, according to Insolvency Service figures.

Some 13,187 people entered insolvency in October, which was also a 10% increase compared with the previous month.

The report said it marks the third highest monthly number of personal insolvencies in records going back to 1960.

It added: “Only December 2025 and May 2020 had higher numbers of individual insolvencies, and both of these months were affected by delays in the registration of IVAs on Insolvency Service administrative systems, resulting in a large number of IVAs agreed in previous months being registered in these months.”

The personal insolvencies total in October included 696 bankruptcies, 4,064 debt relief orders (DROs) and 8,427 individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs).

With the exception of December 2025, which was affected by the clearing of a backlog of cases agreed in previous months, this is the highest monthly number of IVAs since February 2022, the Insolvency Service said.

There were also 5,687 “breathing space” registrations in October, which was a 26% fall compared with the same month a year earlier.

Breathing space schemes give people time to get on top of their debts.

The number of registered company insolvencies in England and Wales was 1,757 in October, which was 6% lower than in September and 15% below the same month a year earlier.

Monthly numbers of company insolvencies in the first 10 months of 2026 were lower than the average of the preceding three years, the Insolvency Service said.

Stuart Taylor, restructuring and insolvency director at accountancy and business advisory group Azets, said: “The climate remains tough for businesses in England and Wales and firms from all sectors across the economy continue to seek advice and support in a world where costs are high and creditors are unforgiving.

“We’re now in a crucial trading period for many industries but it remains to be seen whether this will bring the boost retail and hospitality firms are desperate for or whether the ‘golden quarter’ will be dull and fail to prevent further insolvencies in January.

“Many retailers and hospitality firms will be hoping for a Christmas miracle, but the economic climate may prevent it being realised.”