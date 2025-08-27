Households across Britain are facing another energy bill increase from October 1 after the regulator raised its price cap by 2%.

Ofgem’s price cap – which sets a maximum rate per unit and standing charge that can be billed to customers for their energy use – will rise to £1,755 from the current £1,720 for an average household per year, around an extra £2.93 a month, over the three-month period of the price cap.

– What is Ofgem’s price cap?

The energy price cap sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in England, Scotland and Wales for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use.

The figures provided by Ofgem indicate what a household using gas and electricity, and paying by direct debit, can expect to pay if their energy consumption is typical.

It is important to note that it does not limit a home’s total bills because people still pay for the amount of energy they use – so if it is above the average they will pay more, and if it is below they will pay less.

Energy is regulated separately in Northern Ireland.

– Why is the price cap rising?

The price cap is usually largely driven up or down based on the wholesale costs of energy, but it is different this time.

Ofgem says this price cap increase is driven by an increase in electricity “balancing costs” – incurred by network operators to ensure a stable electricity supply, for when there is both too much power and too little power in the system, with the level set by the National Electricity System Operator. This is adding around £1.23 a month to the average household bill.

Other factors include costs associated with the extension of the Warm Home Discount scheme, adding another £1.42 a month.

Regardless, however, Ofgem warned that “we will continue to see fluctuations in our energy prices until we are insulated from volatile international gas markets”.

– What can I do to lower my bills?

Signing up to a fixed tariff is likely to help lower your energy bill (PA)

Ofgem’s price cap determines the amount paid by those households on a standard variable tariff, meaning those who have sought out and signed up to a fixed deal – where the unit rates and standing charges are fixed for the length of the contract, usually a year – are immune.

The single most effective way of avoiding increases to the price cap is by taking a little time to investigate fixed deals, and signing up to one.

Latest figures show more than a third of customers (37%) are now on fixed tariffs, which means they are protected from the upcoming rise.

Ofgem continues to urge people to shop around and consider if a fixed tariff will work for them, as there are options on the market which will save money against the new price cap.

Shopping around for a fixed tariff has the potential to save some consumers more than £200 compared to the upcoming price cap level.

Changing payment methods from standard credit to Direct Debit can also help reduce costs. Currently 8 million customers pay by standard credit but could be making savings of £135.60 with one simple switch.

– How do I sign up to a fixed deal?

The first step is to seek out a comparison site, ideally one that lists all suppliers rather than only those who pay the site to advertise their deals. A quick search online will guide with this.

Comparison sites are easy to use and self-explanatory, but it will help to have figures from your current energy supplier on your yearly use of gas and electricity in units. This information should be clearly listed within your energy account with your current supplier.

When comparing deals, remember that the potential savings you’re seeing are compared to the current price cap – unless otherwise stated – so they may not look significant. But remember that the price cap is going up by 2% from October 1 – so if you do nothing your price will rise but if you fix it will drop.

– What support is available for me?

Around 2.7 million more low-income households, including 900,000 families with children, are eligible for the £150 Warm Home Discount this winter, after the Government confirmed it would remove the ‘hard to heat’ eligibility criteria.

The Government has said that the change will see an estimated 6.1 million households receive the discount this winter.

Ofgem has also introduced rules to ensure anyone struggling with their bills gets the help they need from their supplier. That could include tailored repayment plans, which can help households regain control and avoid falling further behind, or providing emergency credit to reduce the risk of self-disconnection.

– I think I’m going to struggle to pay my bills, what can I do?

People are encouraged to contact their energy supplier if they are worried about paying their bills.

Energy companies are required to work with customers to agree on a payment plan they can afford, which could mean more flexibility over how and at what time people pay.

They should take into account people’s income and outgoings, debts and personal circumstances, and an estimate of how much energy will be used in future, for which regular meter readings can help build a more accurate picture.