Conor McGregor has reached a settlement with his former sparring partner over a dispute relating to a whiskey brand.

Artem Lobov, a Russian-Irish MMA fighter, had sought a legal action against Mr McGregor over the proceeds of the sale of a whiskey brand that later became Proper No. Twelve.

Mr McGregor sold his stake in Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits in 2021, reportedly for more than 130 million US dollars (£96 million).

The matter was due for trial in Dublin’s High Court on Wednesday, but Mr Lobov’s barrister Liam Bell told Mr Justice John Jordan in the morning that “matters were progressing” and the judge said he would put the matter back for a short period.

When parties returned in the afternoon, barrister Andrew Walker, also for Mr Lobov, said matters had been resolved and a settlement agreement was handed into the court.

As part of the settlement, Mr McGregor’s barrister Mark Lynam read out a statement on his behalf.

It read: “I’m satisfied that this matter has been resolved and I can focus on my training and this summer’s fight.

“I want to thank Artem for his hard work for my whiskey business.”

The judge complimented the parties for reaching an agreement, which he said was sensible, rather than consuming the court’s time over what was “ultimately a matter of negotiation” between them both.

After the hearing, Mr Lobov said he was “happy” with the resolution.

Mr McGregor was not present for the proceedings.