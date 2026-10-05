Union leaders have agreed to take a new pay deal from Glasgow City Council to their members later this month, following intensive negotiations involving the council and Scottish Government.

Trade union Unison and the council, which is Scotland’s largest local authority, have been at loggerheads over a long-running pay dispute as well as “fire and rehire” proposals from the council.

Glasgow City Council is seeking to bring in a new pay structure after the previous one was found to discriminate against female workers – but Unison has raised concerns that some staff still do not know what their wage would be under the new system, and some will be worse off.

The row over the fire-and-rehire plans, which would see 23,000 staff rehired on new contracts on January 1, prompted the Scottish Government to become involved.

On Monday, union leaders said a proposal for pay protection for workers facing losses has been increased to three years.

The council has also agreed to continue discussions with Unison on outstanding issues including lower-paid workers, allowances, unevaluated jobs, equality impacts and the operation of the new pay model.

Unison says the latest position creates a route towards a ballot of its membership.

“Unison stood firm because Glasgow’s workers deserved better than what was originally put on the table,” branch secretary Chris Sermanni said.

“That position has secured significant movement. Staff will have three years’ pay protection and further commitments around workers facing detriment.

“There’s now a path for Unison members to give their verdict without the immediate threat of dismissal and re-engagement hanging over them.

“Importantly though, this isn’t Unison’s acceptance of the pay and grading package and the fight for improvements isn’t over.”

He said the period ahead will be used to keep fighting to give the whole workforce the information they need to make their decision.

Ultimately, Mr Sermanni said it will be Unison members who decide.

According to union leaders, the council has agreed not to issue fire and rehire notices during the ballot process.

Unison said important issues remain unresolved and negotiations will continue before members vote.

The union is preparing for a ballot later in October, expected to run for approximately four weeks. The precise timetable will be confirmed to members once the remaining conditions and arrangements have been finalised.

Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.