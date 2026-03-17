A record number of people took out debt relief orders (DROs) in February across England and Wales, according to Insolvency Service figures.

Some 4,210 DROs were recorded in February, which was a record high in the monthly series going back to their introduction in 2009, topping a previous high of 4,185 recorded in August 2025.

Personal insolvencies are also made up of individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs) and bankruptcies.

In total, 11,609 personal insolvencies were recorded in England and Wales in February, which was 18% higher than in February 2025 and 6% higher than in January 2026.

Tom Russell, president of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, said: “The increase in the number of debt relief orders shows that many households are really struggling to make ends meet.

“The prospect of inflation increasing at a faster rate than expected because of the Middle East conflict comes on top the already high cost of everyday living.

“Any sustained rise in inflation will make it harder for people to balance their finances, especially those with little financial resilience.

“Many households will be hoping that this is a short‑lived spike in prices, but if higher costs persist, we could see growing numbers of people seeking debt advice and support.”

Some 6,631 IVAs were recorded in February, which was higher than the monthly average seen last year.

There were also 768 bankruptcies, which was 25% higher than in February 2025, although numbers were affected by the clearing of a backlog following a move to a new case management system, the Insolvency Service said.

Meanwhile, there were 5,102 “breathing space” registrations in February 2026, which was 35% lower than in February 2025. Breathing space schemes allow people time to get on top of their debts.

The Insolvency Service said annual numbers of DROs have increased every year from 2021 to 2025.

Numbers rose following the expansion of the eligibility criteria in June 2021 and the introduction of new DRO hubs in February 2023.

Further increases followed the removal of a £90 admin fee to obtain a DRO in April 2024, and the expansion of eligibility criteria in June 2024.

The number of registered company insolvencies in England and Wales was 1,878 in February 2026, 7% higher than in January 2026, but 7% lower than the same month in the previous year.

Matthew Richards, joint head of restructuring and insolvency at accountancy and business advisory firm Azets, said: “The ongoing war in Iran will have a similar ripple effect on inflation and energy costs to the one that followed the start of the Ukraine conflict and is likely to lead to inflation rising and further increases in outgoings.”

He added: “It could be a cost too far for those whose finances are tight and whose customer base won’t be able to absorb increases in prices.

“From a sector perspective, haulage and travel firms are likely to feel the effects of the war first, especially those travel firms whose business is focused on selling or delivering long-haul flights, but we can expect to see more Brits choosing to holiday at home this year, which will be a bonus for hotspots and businesses across the UK.

“We are also seeing firms in the unregulated side of financial services facing difficulties and more instances of fraud in this area, and construction businesses continuing to struggle with shrinking margins and late payment.

“On a more positive note, our SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) clients remain typically resilient as their size and the hands-on position of their directors means they’re able to spot, respond and address financial issues very quickly.”