Half of Premier League football fans cannot afford to buy their team’s shirt this year due to rising prices, a survey has suggested.

The figure remains high among fans of English Football League (EFL) clubs, with 46% unable to afford an authentic replica shirt, the poll for FootyComps found.

Fans face paying up to £90 for replica shirts after eight Premier League clubs increased their prices for the coming season.

The survey found a quarter of Premier League fans (25%) have bought a fake shirt from an unofficial website at a cheaper price, while 23% have done the same for their child.

(FootyComps/PA)

More than a third of fans (35%) have searched second-hand sites such as Vinted for older authentic shirts instead of the latest kit.

Over a quarter of Premier League fans (26%) say they have bought a fake shirt on holiday.

Almost a quarter (24%) say a club’s sponsor makes or breaks their decision to get the latest shirt.

However, 29% say they would buy a new shirt every year, regardless of the sponsor.

The police and the fire service have warned consumers against buying counterfeit football tops due to safety risks.

Many are made from low-grade polyester and are highly flammable, and also have dyes in them that can be harmful to skin, particularly children’s.

Simon Pilkington, co-founder of FootyComps.com, said fans need to be aware of all the risks before buying a replica shirt.

He said: “The prices of football kits today are astonishing, so it’s no wonder that fans are choosing to buy fake shirts.

“This doesn’t mean there aren’t risks buying cheap, replica tops. A shirt for just £13 sounds appealing, but prices are this low for a reason.

“I’m sure we saw in the news last week about how much of a fire hazard they can be. I would say that buying one is simply not a risk worth taking.

“If you’re keen to grab your team’s latest kit ahead of the new season, there are a few safer ways to cut costs. Clubs do offer replica football shirts at a lower price. They’re not necessarily cheap – some still cost as much as £90 – but you will save yourself a few quid.

“I’d also recommend checking UK-based football kit websites. They’ll likely offer cheaper replica kits but they’ll be made within UK regulations, which means they’re less likely to contain dangerous materials.

“And don’t forget, authentic shirts are available at a cheaper price. If you’re not too bothered about wearing the latest shirt, many clubs are offering last season’s kits now at a discount. Or if you really want a new kit, you can also wait until midway through the season, when prices start to go down.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 football fans in July.