Shopping with the help of AI is now leading to more sales in the UK than those via more traditional online searches, figures suggest.

This month, shoppers clicking through to UK retail sites from AI sources were more likely to complete a purchase than those arriving after using online search engines, computer software and analytics firm Adobe said.

Figures for May show the UK AI shopping conversion rate was up 182% year-on-year and 543% since January last year.

The AI shopping conversion rate measures the percentage of online visitors who interact with AI-powered tools such as conversational chatbots and who then go on to buy an item.

Instead of typing keywords into search engines and scrolling through the results, shoppers are asking AI a question and getting a single answer, often with a direct link to buy.

Adobe, which has been tracking AI referrals to retail sites since August 2024, saw AI-driven traffic grow 393% in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year.

Some 37% of UK consumers have already used an AI assistant for online shopping, most commonly for research (43%) and product recommendations (40%), separate polling for Adobe has found.

Some 65% of those using AI trusted it to provide accurate results, while 70% said AI assistants were now their primary source of product research.

Vivek Pandya, director of Adobe Digital Insights, said: “As shoppers have learned to trust AI tools, they feel more assured about their purchases and return fewer items.

“AI traffic is increasingly consistent in converting better than traditional channels and adoption continues to accelerate.

“For retailers, the clear message is to make sure your digital properties are AI-ready. This isn’t a ‘nice to have’ any more – it’s key to remain relevant and to convert more sales within this new retail landscape.”