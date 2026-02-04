A huge police cordon remains in place this morning. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore and George Icke

Police have descended on a university campus in Leicester following a "very serious incident".

A large police cordon remains in place following the "very serious incident" on Oxford Street, near De Montfort University, on Tuesday evening. At least one person has been taken to hospital, East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed. The University has said it is supporting students and staff who "witnessed" what happened. A statement read: "We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus this evening. "We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation. Read more: Van driver pleads guilty to killing university student in central London crash

There are major travel delays across Leicester following the incdient. Picture: LBC

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened. "We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.” The ambulance service added: "We received a call at 5.03pm on Tuesday 3 February to an address in Leicester. "The caller reported a medical emergency. "We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, three crewed ambulances and a responder from the air ambulance was also in attendance. "We transported one patient to Leicester Royal Infirmary." Students who have spoken to LBC say they understand this to be a very serious incident that happened on the campus late last night. In a statement issued in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Leicester police urged people to avoid the area. The force said: "Due to police scene preservation in place following an incident in Oxford Street, Leicester, last night (Tuesday, February 3), there are a number of road closures in place. "These closures are expected to remain on for a number of hours meaning there will be traffic disruption in the area during the morning rush hour.

Edith Murphy House, De Montfort University, Leicester, England, UK. Picture: Alamy