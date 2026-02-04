Major police presence at De Montfort University as at least one person taken to hospital after ‘very serious incident’
Police have descended on a university campus in Leicester following a "very serious incident".
A large police cordon remains in place following the "very serious incident" on Oxford Street, near De Montfort University, on Tuesday evening.
At least one person has been taken to hospital, East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed.
The University has said it is supporting students and staff who "witnessed" what happened.
A statement read: "We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus this evening.
"We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened.
"We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.”
The ambulance service added: "We received a call at 5.03pm on Tuesday 3 February to an address in Leicester.
"The caller reported a medical emergency.
"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, three crewed ambulances and a responder from the air ambulance was also in attendance. "We transported one patient to Leicester Royal Infirmary."
Students who have spoken to LBC say they understand this to be a very serious incident that happened on the campus late last night.
In a statement issued in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Leicester police urged people to avoid the area.
The force said: "Due to police scene preservation in place following an incident in Oxford Street, Leicester, last night (Tuesday, February 3), there are a number of road closures in place.
"These closures are expected to remain on for a number of hours meaning there will be traffic disruption in the area during the morning rush hour.
"Motorist travelling into the city are advised to avoid the area if possible.
"If you are travelling into the city, please allow extra time."The roads are closed to vehicles and pedestrians."
Speaking from the scene, LBC reporter George Icke said: "Staff from a student accommodation company have told officers in the cordon that they’ve had parents calling them in tears as they can’t get hold of their children and they’re getting more concerned as time goes on."
Local MP Liz Kendall has said she is "aware of the incident" and urged people not to speculate.
"A police cordon remains in place this morning," she wrote on Facebook.
"There are no further details currently and I would urge everyone to refrain from speculating whilst investigations continue."
Multiple roads remain closed following the incident, including:
- Infirmary Road
- Oxford Street
- Infirmary Square
- Carlton Street
- York Road
- Lower Brown Street
- The Gateway
- Gosling Street
There are huge tailbacks right across the city because of the road closures, particularly leading to the Leicester Royal Infirmary car park. All staff going into the site have to show an NHS ID.